Friday

11th Sep 2020

Ticker

France hits back: MEPs more at risk of corona in Brussels

By

France has blasted the European Parliament's decision to skip this month's session in Strasbourg, over coronavirus fears. "The decision is incomprehensible and was taken in a rather unilateral way ... The prevalence rate of the virus in Strasbourg is lower than in Brussels," French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal told media in Paris Wednesday. The EU parliament is obliged to hold 12 sessions a year in France under the EU treaty.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Cyprus blocking EU sanctions on Belarus

Cyprus is holding hostage EU sanctions on Belarus in return for a new Turkey blacklist, as Greek and Turkish ministers traded harsh words in the EU parliament.

EU warns tech giants 'time to go beyond self-reguation'

The European Commission has concluded that code of practice to fight disinformation fails to guarantee enough transparency and accountability from tech platforms like Facebook, Google, and Twitter - saying it is time to go beyond this self-regulatory mechanism.

EUobserved

Moria is EU's shame

The European Commission will attempt to spin its way out of bearing any responsibility for the disaster that is Moria. Piecemeal efforts to help those in Moria will not resolve a policy Brussels created.

Opinion

How EU can help end Uighur forced labour

A recent report noted apparel and footwear as the leading exports from the Uighur region - with a combined value of $6.3bn [€5.3bn] representing over 35 percent of total exports.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. Cyprus blocking EU sanctions on Belarus
  2. Hungary heads EU anti-fraud investigation list - again
  3. EU warns tech giants 'time to go beyond self-reguation'
  4. 19 years after 9/11: did Osama bin Laden achieve his goal?
  5. Moria is EU's shame
  6. How EU can help end Uighur forced labour
  7. Refugee who witnessed Moria fire describes 'hell'
  8. Parliament wants funding and legal pledges in budget talks

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us