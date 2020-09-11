By EUobserver

France has blasted the European Parliament's decision to skip this month's session in Strasbourg, over coronavirus fears. "The decision is incomprehensible and was taken in a rather unilateral way ... The prevalence rate of the virus in Strasbourg is lower than in Brussels," French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal told media in Paris Wednesday. The EU parliament is obliged to hold 12 sessions a year in France under the EU treaty.