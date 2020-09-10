Thursday

10th Sep 2020

Ticker

France hits back: MEPs more at risk of corona in Brussels

By

France has blasted the European Parliament's decision to skip this month's session in Strasbourg, over coronavirus fears. "The decision is incomprehensible and was taken in a rather unilateral way ... The prevalence rate of the virus in Strasbourg is lower than in Brussels," French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal told media in Paris Wednesday. The EU parliament is obliged to hold 12 sessions a year in France under the EU treaty.

Interview

Refugee who witnessed Moria fire describes 'hell'

Yousif Al Shewaili, a 21-year old from Iraq who obtained refugee status, witnessed the fires that struck Moria on Tuesday evening. He recounted that at least two people may have died.

Exclusive

Far-right MEP resigns from EU Endowment for Democracy

French far-right MEP Thierry Mariani said he is resigning as a board member of the European Endowment for Democracy. His replacement may be Jerome Riviere - another far-right French MEP from the Identity and Democracy group.

Green Deal

EU climate law: MEPs want EU to be more ambitious

Members of the European Parliament's environment committee on Thursday will vote on a crucial report about the new EU climate law. Lead rapporteur MEP Jytte Guteland expects that most MEPs will support at least 60-percent target for 2030.

