By EUobserver

Spain's foreign minister Arancha González Laya has announced that Madrid will negotiate with Britain, Germany and Scandinavian countries to open travel corridors to the Balearics and Canaries islands, El País reported Wednesday. Travellers will be exempted from self-quarantine. Spain has asked the EU to consider regional differences as many have classified nearly all Spain as a 'red area'. The country recorded this week in total almost 9,000 new daily cases.