By EUobserver

Serbia has pulled out of military exercises with Russia and Belarus, due to start Thursday in Belarus, amid the pro-democracy protests there, the AP news agency reported Wednesday. Serbia's decision came "after tremendous and undeserved pressure" from the EU, Serbian defence minister Aleksandar Vulin said. He also complained of EU "hysteria" and "increasing [Western] attacks against our country". Serbia is an EU accession candidate, but maintains close ties with Russia.