By EUobserver

The EU is preparing to lift sanctions on Aguilah Saleh, leader of rebel-held eastern Libyan parliament, in order to help push the peace process forward, Reuters reports. Aguilah is blacklisted by the EU since 2016, being accused of obstructing peace efforts, but now he has become an important powerbroker for a possible accord. "There's a window of opportunity now for the EU to move", one EU diplomat said.