By EUobserver

The European Parliament's leadership on Thursday decided to suspend Aung San Suu Kyi from the Sakharov Prize Community, over her failure to defend the rights of the Rohingya people. The move does not mean the prize for freedom of thought, awarded to her in 1990 for her fight for democracy in Myanmar, would be revoked. It excludes Aung San Suu Kyi from all activities of the community of Sakharov laureates.