Ticker
WHO and EU begin Covid-19 facilitation council
By EUobserver
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission on Thursday kicked off the first meeting of the high-level facilitation council, leading global collaborative efforts to speed up the development and deployment of vaccines, tests and treatments against Covid-19, as well as to improve worldwide health systems. WHO said that the facility is facing a financing gap of nearly €30bn since the United States decided not to join this initiative.