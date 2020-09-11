By EUobserver

Sixteen members of German chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in parliament have demanded the relocation of 5,000 refugees in a letter to interior minister Horst Seehofer, DPA reported. "Germany, if possible together with other EU countries, but if necessary alone, take in 5,000 refugees from mainland Greece," they said. The German government is under pressure to act after the fire at the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.