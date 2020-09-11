By EUobserver

French authorities confirmed 9,843 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, surpassing, by 900, its previous daily record, since the pandemic struck Europe earlier this year. The number of patients in French intensive care units was also on the rise, the BBC reported. More than 30,800 French people have died so far - then seventh highest figure in the world, with French authorities warning of "tough" new lockdown-type measures due out Friday.