By EUobserver

A group of 35 MEPs from the European Parliament's LGBTI Intergroup has urged the government and police in Ukraine to guarantee protection for the upcoming Pride marches in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia. "The situation of anti-LGBTI counter-protests, which are often violent, is unfortunately not new to Ukraine, and therefore the police response should be swift, efficient and sufficient," MEPs said in a letter sent to the Ukrainian authorities on Friday.