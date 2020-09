By EUobserver

Greece is to buy six new and six second-hand F18 Rafale fighter jets from France as well as new frigates, Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced this weekend, amid heightened tensions with Turkey. He praised as a "positive first step" Turkey's decision to return an oil-drilling ship from Greek-claimed waters. "We want to talk with Turkey but in a climate without provocations," he said.