Monday

14th Sep 2020

Ticker

Erdoğan urges Macron 'not to mess' with him

By

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan harangued French president Emmanuel Macron in a TV speech Saturday. "Don't mess with Turkey," Erdoğan said, referring to French pressure against Turkish strategy in the eastern Mediterranean. "Mr Macron, you're going to have more problems with me," Erdoğan added, saying Macron was "on his last legs" politically. Turkey also announced a live-fire naval drill in Cypriot-claimed waters starting this weekend and lasting through Monday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU regions: pandemic should force decision-making rethink

EU regions say the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe is a "timely opportunity" to debate how to make local and regional authorities full- involved in the EU response to Covid-19 - even including possible EU treaty changes.

Opinion

Why am I not seeing this ad?

The micro-targeting of narrow, homogenous groups of people with very specific messages that exploit their vulnerabilities, makes it easier than ever to distort political debate, pushing people deeper into their echo chambers and stimulating single-issue voting.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. First glimpse of new EU human rights sanctions
  2. Von der Leyen delivers 'State of Union' speech This WEEK
  3. New EU migration pact 'to keep people in their country'
  4. EU regions: pandemic should force decision-making rethink
  5. Today must be start of a new EU-China relationship
  6. Why am I not seeing this ad?
  7. Cyprus blocking EU sanctions on Belarus
  8. Hungary heads EU anti-fraud investigation list - again

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us