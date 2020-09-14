By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan harangued French president Emmanuel Macron in a TV speech Saturday. "Don't mess with Turkey," Erdoğan said, referring to French pressure against Turkish strategy in the eastern Mediterranean. "Mr Macron, you're going to have more problems with me," Erdoğan added, saying Macron was "on his last legs" politically. Turkey also announced a live-fire naval drill in Cypriot-claimed waters starting this weekend and lasting through Monday.