By EUobserver

Some 100,000 people took to the streets of Minsk for the sixth Sunday in a row to call for free and fair elections, even though masked security forces had snatched dozens of women protesters off the streets Saturday and arrested another 400 people Sunday. The EU foreign service said diplomats were "staying ... intermittently" at the home of Svetlana Alexievich, a writer and activist, to try to prevent her arrest.