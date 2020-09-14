By EUobserver

Some 6,000 yellow vest-wearing protesters against social injustice took to the streets of Paris and other leading French cities on Saturday, prompting 250 arrests, in a throwback to pre-coronavirus events. Protesters had wanted to block the Champs-Élysées boulevard in Paris, but were forbidden. The demonstrations came as French infection rates jumped to more than 10,000 per day - the highest levels there since the pandemic first struck Europe.