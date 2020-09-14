Ticker
EU hails Israel-Bahrain peace deal
By EUobserver
The EU foreign service has "welcomed" the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel, following a similar, historic announcement with the United Arab Emirates under US diplomacy. The US-brokered Arab deals "represent a positive contribution to peace and stability in the Middle East", the EU said. It also urged a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict over Palestine, amid ongoing fears of Israeli annexation, however.