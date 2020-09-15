By EUobserver

Slacker EU standards, giving slaughterhouses more control over production, have led to more disease-contaminated meat entering the food chain in Europe, the association of Europe's meat inspectors, the European Working Community for Food Inspection and Consumer Protection, has said. "I don't think ... it's safe to feed people abscesses, pus, and TB material [from pig's heads]," even though it is now allowed, its spokesman told British daily The Guardian.