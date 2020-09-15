Ticker
EU to unveil anti-racism plan on Wednesday
By EUobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will unveil a new diversity policy on Wednesday, saying the EU fundamental rights agency should work with national police to combat racist policing and urging member states to draw up anti-racism action plans by 2022, The Guardian reports. She aims to revive a 2008 non-discrimination law on the workplace, which also covers LGBTI rights, and conduct a survey on EU staff's ethnic origins.