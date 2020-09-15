Tuesday

15th Sep 2020

Navalny keen to return to Russia and continue politics

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is "not planning to go into exile in Germany, but wants to return to Russia to continue his political mission", an official from the Berlin hospital said on Monday, Le Soir reports. Navalny is recovering in hospital after having been poisoned during a domestic flight in Russia. According to the hospital, Navalny's health was "improving", as he was capable of "temporarily leaving his bed".

