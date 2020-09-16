Ticker
Spain unveils bill to fight legacy of Franco dictatorship
By EUobserver
The Spanish coalition government on Tuesday presented a draft Democratic Memory bill to address the legacy of the Spanish Civil War (1936-39) and dictator Francisco Franco, whose regime lasted until 1975, el País reported. The bill declares the Francisco Franco Foundation illegal and closes down all associations that glorify the dictator. "This is an important law for Spanish democracy," said deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo.