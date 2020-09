By EUobserver

The Greek government pledged on Tuesday that the island of Lesbos will be emptied of refugees by next Easter, after a fire last week destroyed the overcrowded camp of Moria. "Of the roughly 12,000 refugees here currently, I foresee 6,000 being transferred to the mainland by Christmas and the rest by Easter," civil protection minister, Michalis Chrysochoidis, told the Guardian. Germany has offered to take in 1,500 refugees.