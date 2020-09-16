By EUobserver

The EU Court of Justice on Tuesday backed EU net-neutrality rules, which require telecom operators to treat all traffic on the internet equally, in its first ruling on the principle of an open internet. Telecom operators are obliged to "protect internet users' rights, and to treat traffic in a non-discriminatory manner," judges said. The ruling comes after the Hungarian telecoms operator Telenor Magyarorszag offered customers preferential-access packages.