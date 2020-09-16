Ticker
Report: UK softens line on fishing in EU talks
By EUobserver
Britain has offered the EU concessions on previous demands to regain full control of its historic fishing waters in the English Channel area from next year in a bid to break a deadlock in Brexit talks, Reuters has said, citing diplomatic sources. "We want a simple, separate fisheries framework agreement which reflects our rights under international law and which provides for annual negotiations over access," a British government spokesman said.