Wednesday

16th Sep 2020

Ticker

Trump: Israel deal is 'dawn of new Middle East'

By

The signing of peace deals between the leaders of Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates in Washington Tuesday marked "the dawn of a new Middle East" after "decades of division and conflict", US president Donald Trump said. But Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said "peace, security, and stability will not be achieved ... until the Israeli occupation ends," amid Trump's support for Israeli annexation of Jerusalem and the West Bank.

