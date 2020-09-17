By EUobserver

Russia accused the US on Wednesday of trying to promote a revolution in Belarus, Reuters reported. "We are talking about a poorly-disguised attempt to organise another 'colour revolution' and an anti-constitutional coup, the goals and objectives of which have nothing to do with the interests of Belarusian citizens," said the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, adding that the US is playing "a key role" in Belarus.