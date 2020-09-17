Thursday

17th Sep 2020

Ticker

MEPs call for 'free from deforestation' guarantee

By

The European Parliament adopted on Wednesday a report urging the EU Commission to tackle deforestation worldwide. The document, drawn-up by MEP Stanislav Polčák, calls for a new law to ensure that products sold in the EU are "free from deforestation", as well as requirements for the financial sector to check their impact on the world's forests. Earlier, the commission opened a consultation on tackling the EU's deforestation footprint.

EU to have first-ever anti-racism coordinator

The European Commission is set to unveil an action plan to fight racism - which will address gaps in existing legislation and extend the list of EU crimes to all forms of hate crime and hate speech.

Analysis

The State of the Union speech - digested

The 61-year old former German defence minister, who only narrowly won the backing of MEPs last year, outlined not a vision, but an ambitious list of policies to tackle - including more health care competencies to the EU.

Green Deal

Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wants to cut at least 55 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - saying the Green Deal is a "cultural project" that goes beyond simply cutting emissions.

Opinion

Why is EU rewarding Israel for annexation?

This is a critical moment. The UAE-Israel agreement, welcomed by the European Union, represents a severe blow to the Arab Peace Initiative, writes the diplomatic affairs' adviser for Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

