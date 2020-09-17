By EUobserver

The European Parliament adopted on Wednesday a report urging the EU Commission to tackle deforestation worldwide. The document, drawn-up by MEP Stanislav Polčák, calls for a new law to ensure that products sold in the EU are "free from deforestation", as well as requirements for the financial sector to check their impact on the world's forests. Earlier, the commission opened a consultation on tackling the EU's deforestation footprint.