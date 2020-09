By EUobserver

EU governments were given the green light by MEPs in a vote Wednesday to assign new "own resources" to the EU budget, in the form of potential new taxes on plastic goods, tech giants, or CO2 emissions. The money is to help pay for the €750bn post-pandemic recovery fund. "We'll ensure the debt is repaid by tech giants, tax dodgers, big foreign polluters," French liberal MEP Valerie Hayer told Reuters.