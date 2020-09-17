Ticker
Belarus: opposition leader 'undermining national security'
By EUobserver
Belarusian authorities have charged the opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova with "actions aimed at undermining national security", which could lead to a maximum sentence of five years in prison, the Guardian writes. It is the latest move of Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko after weeks of street protests against the result of the presidential elections. In a speech on Wednesday, Lukashenko said he had no plans to step down.