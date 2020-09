By EUobserver

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, has accused Cyprus of illegal pushbacks of migrant boats from Lebanon and Turkey on grounds of coronavirus safety measures. There were "credible reports of incidents involving overcrowded boats that are not allowed disembarkation" in September and were "forced to return to the high seas or ... left at sea for a long time," Katja Saha, a UN official told Deutsche Welle. Cyprus denied wrongdoing.