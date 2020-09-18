Ticker
MEPs urge EU Council to 'finally' protect rights in Poland
By EUobserver
MEPs adopted a resolution on Thursday calling on the European Council to "finally act" in light of "overwhelming evidence" of breaches of EU law regarding the legislative and electoral system, the independence of the judiciary, and fundamental rights in Poland. MEPs expressed concerns about how the situation has deteriorated since the Article 7 procedure was initiated in 2017, calling on member states to use this system to its full potential.