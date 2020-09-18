Ticker
UK guidelines explain Brexit treaty-violation plan
By EUobserver
Britain would renege on Brexit withdrawal treaty provisions only if the EU "engaged in a material breach of its duties of good faith or other obligations ... thereby undermining the fundamental purpose of the Northern Ireland Protocol", the British government said in new guidelines out Thursday. The UK would also "activate appropriate formal [withdrawal treaty-based] dispute settlement mechanisms with the aim of finding a solution through this route," it added.