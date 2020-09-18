By EUobserver

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday troops would be pulled from the street to guard its borders with EU countries, Deutsche Welle writes. "We are compelled to withdraw our troops from the streets, have half our army on guard and close our state border with the West, first of all with Lithuania and Poland," said Lukashenko. Polish officials said Lukashenko's threat was propaganda, as the borders were already closed.