By EUobserver

British banks Barclays, Coutts, and Lloyds are to stop serving UK customers resident in the EU at the end of the year because it will become illegal to do so in the absence of a new post-Brexit deal on financial services, The Sunday Times reports. Lloyds told 13,000 customers in Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Slovakia they will terminate accounts by the end of the year.