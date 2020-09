By EUobserver

Vil Mirzayanov, a scientist involved in the secret Soviet program to create the Novichok nerve agent, has apologised to the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is recovering from poisoning in Berlin, The Moscow Times reports. "I offer my profound apologies to Navalny for the fact that I took part in this criminal business, developing this substance that he was poisoned with," Mirzayanov said in a TV interview.