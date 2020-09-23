Ticker
Hungarian ministry wanted list of journalists' foreign trips
By EUobserver
The Hungarian ministry of foreign affairs inquired from its embassies in EU states if they had any knowledge of professional trips, or training courses, for Hungarian journalists in the host country, the new news portal Telex has revealed. In response, the ministry told Telex, it "does everything necessary to avoid foreign influence in Hungarian internal matters, and in our experience, the Soros-network is usually behind such attacks".