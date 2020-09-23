Ticker
Turkish president sues Greek newspaper over headline
By EUobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday filed a criminal complaint against Greek newspaper Dimokratia for using an offensive headline, reported Anadolu. The daily ran a headline telling "Mr Erdogan" to "f**k off", in Turkish. Turkey's justice minister told his Greek counterpart that he "strongly condemned" the headline. Such offences in Turkey can land people in jail - such as a 16-year old boy who once criticised Erdogan's party.