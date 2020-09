By EUobserver

The UK could see 50,000 new coronavirus infections a day by mid-October, up from 4,400 a day now, if it does not impose new hygiene measures, Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific advisor, said Monday, as Downing Street continued to pave the way for a potential second lockdown. This figure would lead to some 200 deaths a day by mid-November, Vallance added.