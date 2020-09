By EUobserver

The chairman of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński, is to hold a "last chance" tête-à-tête on Tuesday with Zbigniew Ziobro, the leader of a junior coalition partner, the United Poland party, to stave off a split. The two fell out over a bill on animal rights in which Kaczyński, who loves cats, accused Ziobro, who opposed the law, of being "a tail trying to wag the dog".