By EUobserver

The richest one-percent of the world's population are responsible for the emission of more than twice as much carbon dioxide as the poorest half, from 1990 to 2015, according to a research published by the NGO Oxfam on Monday. During that period, annual emissions grew by 60 percent. "The over-consumption of a wealthy minority is fuelling the climate crisis," said Tim Gore, Oxfam policy officer.