By EUobserver

Italians have voted by more than 67 percent to cut the number of seats in the lower and upper houses of parliament from 945 to 600, according to exit polls after a constitutional referendum on Monday. The change is to be made by 2023 and to save €1bn over 10 years. Italy also held local elections Monday, with the far-right gaining one region (Marche), but the centre-left retaining three regions.