By EUobserver

Maltese police have arrested Keith Schembri, the former prime minister Joseph Muscat's chief of staff, in an investigation into alleged money-laundering connected to the sale of Maltese passports. A Maltese court also issued an order for all his assets and those of his family and companies to be frozen. Schrembi is friends with the person suspected of the 2017 murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.