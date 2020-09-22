Ticker
Special EU summit postponed as Charles Michel quarantines
By EUobserver
European Council president Charles Michel on Tuesday postponed this week's special EU summit focusing on foreign affairs for a week, after he learnt one of his security guards had tested positive for Covid-19. The personal meeting of EU leaders was planned for Thursday and Friday in Brussels. "The president is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday [Monday]," Michel's spokesperson tweeted. Michel, respecting Belgian coronavirus rules, went into quarantine on Tuesday.