Thursday

24th Sep 2020

Ticker

Seven countries found MidEast energy forum, without Turkey

By

Energy ministers from Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Italy signed on Tuesday the charter of a new Middle East energy forum that will promote natural gas exports from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe and other markets, Ekathimerini writes. "The East Mediterranean Gas Forum, [...] is in fact becoming a real international organisation," said Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz. Turkey has not been invited.

Legal complaint filed with EU Commission over migration

The European Commission is being legally pressed to investigate alleged infringements by Greece on migration and asylum - following reports of push-backs and the denial of basic rights for people demanding international protection.

Visual Data

Coronavirus: Will a second wave divide Europe again?

Experts are now warning of the "very serious" surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe - where new weekly cases exceede those reported in March. The worst-hit countries are Spain and France - while Italy is resisting the much-feared second wave.

