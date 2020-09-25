By EUobserver

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the Berlin clinic where he was being treated for poisoning with a nerve toxin, the BBC reports. "My plans are simple: [go to] the physiotherapist ... Stand on one leg. Regain complete control over my fingers. Maintain my balance", he said. He could return to Russia "at any moment", a Kremlin spokesman said. The Kremlin denies accusations that it poisoned him.