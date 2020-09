By EUobserver

Direct and indirect CO2 emissions from the EU's animal farming industry amounted to 704m tonnes in 2018, compared to 656m tonnes from cars and vans, according to a new study by environmental pressure group Greenpeace. Meat and dairy production in the bloc also rose by 9.5 percent between 2007 and 2018, the CO2 equivalent of putting 8.4m new cars on the road, in a worrying trend, it added.