Friday

25th Sep 2020

Ticker

Belgian government formation in final phase

By

Belgium's King Philip appointed two "co-formateurs" to create a government Wednesday, pushing the process into its final phase one year and five months after elections. The two were Alexander De Croo (from the Open Vld party) and Paul Magnette (PS). The so-called Vivaldi coalition (named after the composer's 'Four Seasons' masterpiece) will contain the socialists, liberals and greens from both sides of the language border, and the Flemish christian democrats.

EU migration pact to deter asylum

The EU commission's newest pact on migration and asylum seeks to deter people from claiming asylum by speeding up procedures and sending most of them back home.

EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link

Divisions among EU governments remain between those who want to suspend EU funds if rule of law is not respected, and those who want to narrow down conditionality.

