By EUobserver

Belgium's King Philip appointed two "co-formateurs" to create a government Wednesday, pushing the process into its final phase one year and five months after elections. The two were Alexander De Croo (from the Open Vld party) and Paul Magnette (PS). The so-called Vivaldi coalition (named after the composer's 'Four Seasons' masterpiece) will contain the socialists, liberals and greens from both sides of the language border, and the Flemish christian democrats.