Friday

25th Sep 2020

Italian president hits back at Johnson over virus jibe

Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, said Italians "also love freedom, but we also care about seriousness", in a response to British prime minister Boris Johnson's suggestion that the UK's rate of coronavirus infection was worse than both Italy and Germany's because Britons loved their freedom more, the Guardian writes. Johnson's remarks, apparently linking Italy and Germany's current rates of infections with historical experiences of totalitarianism, have been widely reported in Italy.

Analysis

China's carbon pledge at UN sends 'clear message' to US

China's pledge to become carbon neutral before 2060 is "good news" for Europe, but it sends a clear message to Washington ahead of the US election - in which climate change has become a significant aspect for voters.

Opinion

Why no EU progress on Black Lives Matter?

Months after Black Lives Matter erupted, for many EU decision-makers the problems of racism in policing and criminal legal systems - the issues that sparked the George Floyd protests - are still 'over there', across the Atlantic.

EU migration pact to deter asylum

The EU commission's newest pact on migration and asylum seeks to deter people from claiming asylum by speeding up procedures and sending most of them back home.

