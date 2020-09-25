By EUobserver

Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, said Italians "also love freedom, but we also care about seriousness", in a response to British prime minister Boris Johnson's suggestion that the UK's rate of coronavirus infection was worse than both Italy and Germany's because Britons loved their freedom more, the Guardian writes. Johnson's remarks, apparently linking Italy and Germany's current rates of infections with historical experiences of totalitarianism, have been widely reported in Italy.