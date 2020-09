By EUobserver

"France will welcome around 1,000 people, half of whom are minors," said France's European affairs minister Clement Beaune. He had also told French broadcaster RTL that they will take in 500 unaccompanied minors from Moria, the EU hotspot on the Greek island of Lesbos. "France has already made a precise commitment for 350 minors and we are going to make a commitment for 150 more minors," he said.