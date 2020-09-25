Friday

25th Sep 2020

Russia froze Navalny's bank accounts while in coma

Bank accounts belonging to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny were frozen just days after the politician was apparently poisoned with Novichok and transported to Germany, said Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmush on Thursday, Deutsche Welle writes. While Navalny was in coma, Russian bailiffs also placed an "arrest order" on Navalny's home, meaning his Moscow flat "cannot be sold, donated, or mortgaged," according to Yarmush.

China's carbon pledge at UN sends 'clear message' to US

China's pledge to become carbon neutral before 2060 is "good news" for Europe, but it sends a clear message to Washington ahead of the US election - in which climate change has become a significant aspect for voters.

Opinion

Why no EU progress on Black Lives Matter?

Months after Black Lives Matter erupted, for many EU decision-makers the problems of racism in policing and criminal legal systems - the issues that sparked the George Floyd protests - are still 'over there', across the Atlantic.

EU migration pact to deter asylum

The EU commission's newest pact on migration and asylum seeks to deter people from claiming asylum by speeding up procedures and sending most of them back home.

