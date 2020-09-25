By EUobserver

Bank accounts belonging to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny were frozen just days after the politician was apparently poisoned with Novichok and transported to Germany, said Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmush on Thursday, Deutsche Welle writes. While Navalny was in coma, Russian bailiffs also placed an "arrest order" on Navalny's home, meaning his Moscow flat "cannot be sold, donated, or mortgaged," according to Yarmush.